Troy Mills North Linn hammers Bellevue into submission 43-14

Troy Mills North Linn earned a convincing 43-14 win over Bellevue at Troy Mills North Linn High on September 10 in Iowa football action.
Troy Mills North Linn's rule showed as it carried a 36-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Troy Mills North Linn's offense moved to a 28-14 lead over Bellevue at the intermission.
The first quarter gave Troy Mills North Linn a 14-6 lead over Bellevue.
Recently on August 27 , Troy Mills North Linn squared up on Alburnett in a football game .
