 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Troy Mills North Linn hammers Bellevue into submission 43-14
0 comments

Troy Mills North Linn hammers Bellevue into submission 43-14

{{featured_button_text}}

Troy Mills North Linn earned a convincing 43-14 win over Bellevue at Troy Mills North Linn High on September 10 in Iowa football action.

Troy Mills North Linn's rule showed as it carried a 36-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Troy Mills North Linn's offense moved to a 28-14 lead over Bellevue at the intermission.

The first quarter gave Troy Mills North Linn a 14-6 lead over Bellevue.

Recently on August 27 , Troy Mills North Linn squared up on Alburnett in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News