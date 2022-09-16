Troy Mills North Linn flexes defensive muscle to keep Guttenberg Clayton Ridge off the scoreboard 63-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Troy Mills North Linn as it shut out Guttenberg Clayton Ridge 63-0 at Troy Mills North Linn High on September 16 in Iowa football action.

