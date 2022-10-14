Troy Mills North Linn dims lights on Delhi Maquoketa Valley 48-6

Troy Mills North Linn played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Delhi Maquoketa Valley during a 48-6 beating in Iowa high school football on October 14.
Last season, Troy Mills North Linn and Delhi Maquoketa Valley squared off with October 15, 2021 at Troy Mills North Linn High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on September 30, Troy Mills North Linn squared off with Arlington Starmont in a football game. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.