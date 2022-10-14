 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Troy Mills North Linn dims lights on Delhi Maquoketa Valley 48-6

  • 0

Troy Mills North Linn played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Delhi Maquoketa Valley during a 48-6 beating in Iowa high school football on October 14.

Last season, Troy Mills North Linn and Delhi Maquoketa Valley squared off with October 15, 2021 at Troy Mills North Linn High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 30, Troy Mills North Linn squared off with Arlington Starmont in a football game. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News