Troy Mills North Linn deals goose eggs to Hudson in fine defensive showing 35-0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Troy Mills North Linn proved that in blanking Hudson 35-0 in Iowa high school football on October 7.
The Lynx registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Pirates.
Troy Mills North Linn charged to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the first and fourth quarters.
Last season, Troy Mills North Linn and Hudson faced off on October 8, 2021 at Troy Mills North Linn High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 23, Hudson faced off against Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Troy Mills North Linn took on Calmar South Winn on September 23 at Calmar South Winneshiek High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.