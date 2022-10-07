Troy Mills North Linn deals goose eggs to Hudson in fine defensive showing 35-0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Troy Mills North Linn proved that in blanking Hudson 35-0 in Iowa high school football on October 7.

The Lynx registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Pirates.

Troy Mills North Linn charged to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and fourth quarters.

