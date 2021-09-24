Troy Mills North Linn collects victory over Calmar South Winn 20-6

Troy Mills North Linn grabbed a 20-6 victory at the expense of Calmar South Winn during this Iowa football game.

Troy Mills North Linn opened with an 8-6 advantage over Calmar South Winn through the first quarter.

Troy Mills North Linn's offense moved to a 14-6 lead over Calmar South Winn at halftime.

The Lynx's influence showed as they carried a 20-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive final quarter.

