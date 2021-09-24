Troy Mills North Linn collects victory over Calmar South Winn 20-6

Troy Mills North Linn grabbed a 20-6 victory at the expense of Calmar South Winn during this Iowa football game.
Troy Mills North Linn opened with an 8-6 advantage over Calmar South Winn through the first quarter.
Troy Mills North Linn's offense moved to a 14-6 lead over Calmar South Winn at halftime.
The Lynx's influence showed as they carried a 20-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive final quarter.
Recently on September 10 , Troy Mills North Linn squared up on Bellevue in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
