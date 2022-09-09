Troy Mills North Linn blitzes Bellevue in dominating victory 48-13

Troy Mills North Linn controlled the action to earn an impressive 48-13 win against Bellevue in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Last season, Troy Mills North Linn and Bellevue faced off on September 10, 2021 at Troy Mills North Linn High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
