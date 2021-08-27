 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Troy Mills North Linn blanks Alburnett 38-0
0 comments

Troy Mills North Linn blanks Alburnett 38-0

{{featured_button_text}}

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Troy Mills North Linn's 38-0 beating of Alburnett in Iowa high school football on August 27.

The Lynx roared in front of the Pirates 32-0 to begin the fourth quarter.

Troy Mills North Linn fought to a 20-0 intermission margin at Alburnett's expense.

Troy Mills North Linn opened with a 14-0 advantage over Alburnett through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News