It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Troy Mills North Linn's 38-0 beating of Alburnett in Iowa high school football on August 27.
The Lynx roared in front of the Pirates 32-0 to begin the fourth quarter.
Troy Mills North Linn fought to a 20-0 intermission margin at Alburnett's expense.
Troy Mills North Linn opened with a 14-0 advantage over Alburnett through the first quarter.
