It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Troy Mills North Linn's 38-0 beating of Alburnett in Iowa high school football on August 27.

The Lynx roared in front of the Pirates 32-0 to begin the fourth quarter.

Troy Mills North Linn fought to a 20-0 intermission margin at Alburnett's expense.

Troy Mills North Linn opened with a 14-0 advantage over Alburnett through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.