Tripoli finally found a way to top Central Elkader 32-24 in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 8.

The Panthers' offense darted in front for a 20-12 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Aug. 31, Tripoli squared off with Gladbrook-Reinbeck in a football game.

