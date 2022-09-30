 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tripoli prevails over Maynard West Central 62-24

Tripoli flexed its muscle and floored Maynard West Central 62-24 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 30.

In recent action on September 16, Maynard West Central faced off against Clarksville and Tripoli took on Gladbrook-Reinbeck on September 16 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

