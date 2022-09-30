Tripoli prevails over Maynard West Central 62-24

Tripoli flexed its muscle and floored Maynard West Central 62-24 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 30.
In recent action on September 16, Maynard West Central faced off against Clarksville and Tripoli took on Gladbrook-Reinbeck on September 16 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School. For more, click here.
