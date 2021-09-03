Tripoli plants its flag on Riceville 46-24

Tripoli took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Riceville 46-24 in Iowa high school football action on September 3.

Tripoli's upper-hand showed as it carried a 26-8 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers' offense moved to an 18-8 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Tripoli drew first blood by forging a 12-0 margin over Riceville after the first quarter.

