Tripoli plants its flag on Riceville 46-24

Tripoli took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Riceville 46-24 in Iowa high school football action on September 3.
Tripoli's upper-hand showed as it carried a 26-8 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers' offense moved to an 18-8 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.
Tripoli drew first blood by forging a 12-0 margin over Riceville after the first quarter.
