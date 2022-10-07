Tripoli loses steam in OT, falls to Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 42-36

Fans were the real winners in this overtime clash, although the scoreboard showed Jackson Junction Turkey Valley nipped Tripoli 42-36 to claim the win on October 7 in Iowa football action.

