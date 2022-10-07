Tripoli loses steam in OT, falls to Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 42-36

Fans were the real winners in this overtime clash, although the scoreboard showed Jackson Junction Turkey Valley nipped Tripoli 42-36 to claim the win on October 7 in Iowa football action.
Last season, Jackson Junction Turkey Valley and Tripoli faced off on October 8, 2021 at Jackson Junction Turkey Valley High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 23, Tripoli faced off against Clarksville and Jackson Junction Turkey Valley took on Janesville on September 23 at Jackson Junction Turkey Valley High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.