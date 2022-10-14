Tripoli explodes past Springville 46-6

Tripoli controlled the action to earn an impressive 46-6 win against Springville at Springville High on October 14 in Iowa football action.
In recent action on September 30, Springville faced off against Central City and Tripoli took on Maynard West Central on September 30 at Maynard West Central High School. For more, click here.
