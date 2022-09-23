Tripoli ends the party for Clarksville 58-42

Tripoli dumped Clarksville 58-42 in Iowa high school football on September 23.

The Panthers' offense moved in front for a 24-16 lead over the Indians at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 34-26 edge.

