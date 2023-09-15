Traer North Tama rolled past Conrad BCLUW for a comfortable 36-6 victory in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 15.
The last time Conrad BCLUW and Traer North Tama played in a 26-20 game on Sept. 30, 2022.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Traer North Tama faced off against Nashua-Plainfield and Conrad BCLUW took on Ackley AGWSR on Sept. 1 at Conrad BCLUW High School.
