Traer North Tama overcomes Arlington Starmont in seat-squirming affair 27-18

With little to no wiggle room, Traer North Tama nosed past Arlington Starmont 27-18 on October 21 in Iowa football.
Recently on October 7, Traer North Tama squared off with Fairbank Wapsie Valley in a football game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.