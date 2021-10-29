 Skip to main content
Traer North Tama escapes Lynnville-Sully 12-8

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Traer North Tama wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 12-8 over Lynnville-Sully in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Lynnville-Sully, who began with an 8-0 edge over Traer North Tama through the end of the first quarter.

Traer North Tama broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 12-8 lead over Lynnville-Sully.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and final quarters, with neither team scoring.

In recent action on October 15, Lynnville-Sully faced off against Belle Plaine and Traer North Tama took on Grundy Center on October 15 at Grundy Center High School. Click here for a recap

