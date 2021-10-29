Traer North Tama escapes Lynnville-Sully 12-8

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Traer North Tama wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 12-8 over Lynnville-Sully in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Lynnville-Sully, who began with an 8-0 edge over Traer North Tama through the end of the first quarter.

Traer North Tama broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 12-8 lead over Lynnville-Sully.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and final quarters, with neither team scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.