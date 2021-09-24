 Skip to main content
Traer North Tama cancels check from Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 39-29
Saddled up and ready to go, Traer North Tama spurred past Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 39-29 at Traer North Tama High on September 24 in Iowa football action.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

Traer North Tama's offense moved to a 20-14 lead over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar at halftime.

The Redhawks' might showed as they carried a 32-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Traer North Tama chalked up this decision in spite of Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar's spirited final-quarter performance.

