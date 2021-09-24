Traer North Tama cancels check from Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 39-29

Saddled up and ready to go, Traer North Tama spurred past Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 39-29 at Traer North Tama High on September 24 in Iowa football action.
Recently on September 10 , Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar squared up on Armstrong North Union in a football game . Click here for a recap
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.
Traer North Tama's offense moved to a 20-14 lead over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar at halftime.
The Redhawks' might showed as they carried a 32-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Traer North Tama chalked up this decision in spite of Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar's spirited final-quarter performance.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.