Tough tussle: West Branch steps past Lisbon 12-6

With little to no wiggle room, West Branch nosed past Lisbon 12-6 on August 27 in Iowa football action.
The Bears fended off the Lions' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
West Branch darted ahead of Lisbon 12-0 as the fourth quarter started.
West Branch opened a tight 6-0 gap over Lisbon at the intermission.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.
