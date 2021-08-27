Tough tussle: West Branch steps past Lisbon 12-6

With little to no wiggle room, West Branch nosed past Lisbon 12-6 on August 27 in Iowa football action.

The Bears fended off the Lions' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

West Branch darted ahead of Lisbon 12-0 as the fourth quarter started.

West Branch opened a tight 6-0 gap over Lisbon at the intermission.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

