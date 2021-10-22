Tough tussle: Waukon steps past West Liberty 38-34

A tight-knit tilt turned in Waukon's direction just enough to squeeze past West Liberty 38-34 in Iowa high school football on October 22.

The Comets climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 10-0 lead at intermission.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as the Indians outscored the Comets 38-24 in the final period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.