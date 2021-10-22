Tough tussle: Waukon steps past West Liberty 38-34

A tight-knit tilt turned in Waukon's direction just enough to squeeze past West Liberty 38-34 in Iowa high school football on October 22.
The Comets climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 10-0 lead at intermission.
The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.
Conditioning showed as the Indians outscored the Comets 38-24 in the final period.
In recent action on October 8, Waukon faced off against Jesup and West Liberty took on Tipton on October 8 at Tipton High School. For more, click here.
