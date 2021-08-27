Tough tussle: Sigourney-Keota steps past Durant 23-20

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Sigourney-Keota wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 23-20 over Durant during this Iowa football game.

The Cobras put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Wildcats 7-0 in the last stanza.

The Wildcats came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Cobras 20-16.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 13-6 at intermission.

The Cobras drew first blood by forging a 13-6 margin over the Wildcats after the first quarter.

