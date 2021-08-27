Tough tussle: Sigourney-Keota steps past Durant 23-20

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Sigourney-Keota wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 23-20 over Durant during this Iowa football game.
The Cobras put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Wildcats 7-0 in the last stanza.
The Wildcats came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Cobras 20-16.
Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 13-6 at intermission.
The Cobras drew first blood by forging a 13-6 margin over the Wildcats after the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.