Too wild to tame: Waterloo Columbus topples Vinton-Shellsburg 21-7

Waterloo Columbus stretched out and finally snapped Vinton-Shellsburg to earn a 21-7 victory in Iowa high school football on September 9.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first, second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Sailors' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 21-7 points differential.

