Too wild to tame: Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon topples Central DeWitt 34-14

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon grabbed a 34-14 victory at the expense of Central DeWitt during this Iowa football game.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Mustangs and the Sabers settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-14 lead over Central DeWitt.

