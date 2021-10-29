 Skip to main content
Too wild to tame: Hartley H-M-S topples Greene North Butler 26-7

Saddled up and ready to go, Hartley H-M-S spurred past Greene North Butler 26-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Hawks made the first move by forging a 6-0 margin over the Bearcats after the first quarter.

Hartley H-M-s' offense darted to a 12-7 lead over Greene North Butler at halftime.

Hartley H-M-s' control showed as it carried an 18-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 15 , Greene North Butler squared up on Britt West Hancock in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

