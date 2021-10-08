Too much punch: Van Horne Benton knocks out Davenport Assumption 23-3

Van Horne Benton grabbed a 23-3 victory at the expense of Davenport Assumption in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The Bobcats' offense moved to a 14-3 lead over the Knights at the intermission.
The Bobcats remained on top of the Knights through a scoreless first and third quarters.
