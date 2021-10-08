 Skip to main content
Too much punch: Lansing Kee High knocks out Wyoming Midland 48-30

Lansing Kee High trucked Wyoming Midland on the road to a 48-30 victory at Wyoming Midland High on October 8 in Iowa football action.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

Recently on September 24 , Wyoming Midland squared up on Springville in a football game . For more, click here.

