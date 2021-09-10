Too much punch: Cedar Rapids Xavier knocks out Dubuque Wahlert 28-9

Cedar Rapids Xavier notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Dubuque Wahlert 28-9 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Cedar Rapids Xavier jumped over Dubuque Wahlert 21-9 heading to the fourth quarter.
The Saints' offense jumped to a 21-6 lead over the Golden Eagles at halftime.
The Saints opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Golden Eagles through the first quarter.
Recently on August 27 , Cedar Rapids Xavier squared up on Epworth Western Dubuque in a football game . Click here for a recap
