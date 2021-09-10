 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Too much punch: Cedar Rapids Xavier knocks out Dubuque Wahlert 28-9
0 comments

Too much punch: Cedar Rapids Xavier knocks out Dubuque Wahlert 28-9

{{featured_button_text}}

Cedar Rapids Xavier notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Dubuque Wahlert 28-9 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Cedar Rapids Xavier jumped over Dubuque Wahlert 21-9 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Saints' offense jumped to a 21-6 lead over the Golden Eagles at halftime.

The Saints opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Golden Eagles through the first quarter.

Recently on August 27 , Cedar Rapids Xavier squared up on Epworth Western Dubuque in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News