Too much punch: Cedar Rapids Xavier knocks out Dubuque Wahlert 28-9

Cedar Rapids Xavier notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Dubuque Wahlert 28-9 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Cedar Rapids Xavier jumped over Dubuque Wahlert 21-9 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Saints' offense jumped to a 21-6 lead over the Golden Eagles at halftime.

The Saints opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Golden Eagles through the first quarter.

