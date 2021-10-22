Too much fuss: Waverly-Sr stresses Decorah 26-7

No quarter was granted as Waverly-Sr blunted Decorah's plans 26-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The Go-Hawks drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over the Vikings after the first quarter.
Waverly-Sr's offense stomped on to a 20-0 lead over Decorah at halftime.
The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.
Recently on October 8 , Decorah squared up on Marion in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.