Too much fuss: Waverly-Sr stresses Decorah 26-7

No quarter was granted as Waverly-Sr blunted Decorah's plans 26-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Go-Hawks drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over the Vikings after the first quarter.

Waverly-Sr's offense stomped on to a 20-0 lead over Decorah at halftime.

The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

Recently on October 8 , Decorah squared up on Marion in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

