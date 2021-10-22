Too much fuss: Van Horne Benton stresses Central DeWitt 33-22

Van Horne Benton collected a 33-22 victory over Central DeWitt in an Iowa high school football matchup.
In recent action on October 8, Van Horne Benton faced off against Davenport Assumption and Central DeWitt took on Vinton-Shellsburg on October 8 at Vinton-Shellsburg High School.
The first quarter gave the Bobcats a 12-0 lead over the Sabers.
The Bobcats kept a 19-7 intermission margin at the Sabers' expense.
Van Horne Benton's reign showed as it carried a 26-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
