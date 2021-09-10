Too much fuss: Solon stresses Williamsburg 28-14

Solon charged Williamsburg and collected a 28-14 victory during this Iowa football game.
In recent action on August 27, Solon faced off against West Liberty and Williamsburg took on Iowa City Regina on August 27 at Iowa City Regina High School. Click here for a recap
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Solon and Williamsburg locked in a 14-14 stalemate.
An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Solon drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Williamsburg after the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.