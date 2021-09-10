 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Too much fuss: Solon stresses Williamsburg 28-14
0 comments

Too much fuss: Solon stresses Williamsburg 28-14

{{featured_button_text}}

Solon charged Williamsburg and collected a 28-14 victory during this Iowa football game.

In recent action on August 27, Solon faced off against West Liberty and Williamsburg took on Iowa City Regina on August 27 at Iowa City Regina High School. Click here for a recap

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Solon and Williamsburg locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Solon drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Williamsburg after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News