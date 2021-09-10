Too much fuss: Solon stresses Williamsburg 28-14

Solon charged Williamsburg and collected a 28-14 victory during this Iowa football game.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Solon and Williamsburg locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Solon drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Williamsburg after the first quarter.

