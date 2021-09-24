Too much fuss: Fairbank Wapsie Valley stresses Hudson 20-3

Playing with a winning hand, Fairbank Wapsie Valley trumped Hudson 20-3 at Hudson High on September 24 in Iowa football action.
Recently on September 10 , Fairbank Wapsie Valley squared up on Grundy Center in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Warriors' offense moved to a 14-3 lead over the Pirates at halftime.
Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.