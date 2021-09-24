 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Too much fuss: Fairbank Wapsie Valley stresses Hudson 20-3
0 comments

Too much fuss: Fairbank Wapsie Valley stresses Hudson 20-3

{{featured_button_text}}

Playing with a winning hand, Fairbank Wapsie Valley trumped Hudson 20-3 at Hudson High on September 24 in Iowa football action.

Recently on September 10 , Fairbank Wapsie Valley squared up on Grundy Center in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Warriors' offense moved to a 14-3 lead over the Pirates at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News