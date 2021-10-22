Too close for comfort: Monticello edges La Porte City Union 41-35

Monticello found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off La Porte City Union 41-35 on October 22 in Iowa football action.
The Panthers drew first blood by forging a 10-7 margin over the Knights after the first quarter.
Monticello's offense jumped to a 27-19 lead over La Porte City Union at halftime.
Monticello's leg-up showed as it carried a 34-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Knights fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Panthers would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
In recent action on October 8, Monticello faced off against Anamosa and La Porte City Union took on West Union NFV on October 8 at La Porte City Union High School. For more, click here.
