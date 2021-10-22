Too close for comfort: Monticello edges La Porte City Union 41-35

Monticello found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off La Porte City Union 41-35 on October 22 in Iowa football action.

The Panthers drew first blood by forging a 10-7 margin over the Knights after the first quarter.

Monticello's offense jumped to a 27-19 lead over La Porte City Union at halftime.

Monticello's leg-up showed as it carried a 34-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Knights fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Panthers would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

