Too close for comfort: Goose Lake Northeast edges West Liberty 20-17

Mighty close, mighty fine, Goose Lake Northeast wore a victory shine after clipping West Liberty 20-17 at West Liberty High on October 1 in Iowa football action.
Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.
