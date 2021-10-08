Too close for comfort, Gilbertville Don Bosco strains past Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42-36

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Gilbertville Don Bosco didn't mind, dispatching Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42-36 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 8.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck authored a promising start, taking advantage of Gilbertville Don Bosco 22-14 at the end of the first quarter.

The Dons fought to a 36-22 halftime margin at the Rebels' expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

