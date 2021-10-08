 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Too close for comfort, Gilbertville Don Bosco strains past Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42-36

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Gilbertville Don Bosco didn't mind, dispatching Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42-36 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 8.

Recently on September 24 , Gilbertville Don Bosco squared up on Dunkerton in a football game . For more, click here.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck authored a promising start, taking advantage of Gilbertville Don Bosco 22-14 at the end of the first quarter.

The Dons fought to a 36-22 halftime margin at the Rebels' expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News