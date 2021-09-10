Too close for comfort, Dubuque Senior strains past Davenport North 27-23

Dubuque Senior topped Davenport North 27-23 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.

The Rams got the better of the final-quarter scoring 7-6 to finish the game in style.

The Rams broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-17 lead over the Wildcats.

An intermission tie at 17-17 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Defense ruled the first quarter as the Rams and the Wildcats were both scoreless.

