Too close for comfort, Buffalo Center North Iowa strains past Northwood-Kensett 28-20

Mighty close, mighty fine, Buffalo Center North Iowa wore a victory shine after clipping Northwood-Kensett 28-20 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 24.

Northwood-Kensett authored a promising start, taking advantage of Buffalo Center North Iowa 13-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Buffalo Center North Iowa broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-20 lead over Northwood-Kensett.

Suffocating defense didn't allow points on either side in the second and final quarters.

