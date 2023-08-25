Tipton's defense throttled Letts Louisa-Muscatine, resulting in a 54-0 shutout during this Iowa football game.

The Tigers' offense charged in front for a 34-0 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Tipton and Letts Louisa-Muscatine were both scoreless.

The Tigers shifted into victory gear via a 20-0 stretch over the final quarter.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.