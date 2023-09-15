Tipton notched a win against West Liberty 21-11 for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Tipton jumped in front of West Liberty 7-3 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.

Last season, West Liberty and Tipton squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at West Liberty High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, West Liberty faced off against Wilton.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.