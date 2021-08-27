Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana trips Marion in tenacious tussle 36-35

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana upended Marion for a narrow 36-35 victory on August 27 in Iowa football action. .
The Clippers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 13-7 to finish the game in style.
The Wolves jumped a slim margin over the Clippers as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.
Marion took a 21-9 lead over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana heading to halftime locker room.
The Clippers drew first blood by forging a 9-6 margin over the Wolves after the first quarter.
