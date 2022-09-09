 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana thumps Washington in punishing decision 31-6

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana handled Washington 31-6 in an impressive showing in Iowa high school football on September 9.

The Clippers registered a 21-6 advantage at halftime over the Demons.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

There was no room for doubt as the Clippers added to their advantage with a 10-0 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Washington squared off with September 10, 2021 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

