Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana thumps Washington in punishing decision 31-6

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana handled Washington 31-6 in an impressive showing in Iowa high school football on September 9.

The Clippers registered a 21-6 advantage at halftime over the Demons.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

There was no room for doubt as the Clippers added to their advantage with a 10-0 margin in the closing period.

