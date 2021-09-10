Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana plants its flag on Washington 48-14

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 48-14 win over Washington in Iowa high school football on September 10.

The Clippers' power showed as they carried a 34-8 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Clippers' offense moved to a 20-8 lead over the Demons at the intermission.

The Clippers darted in front of the Demons 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

