 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana plants its flag on Washington 48-14
0 comments

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana plants its flag on Washington 48-14

{{featured_button_text}}

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 48-14 win over Washington in Iowa high school football on September 10.

The Clippers' power showed as they carried a 34-8 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Clippers' offense moved to a 20-8 lead over the Demons at the intermission.

The Clippers darted in front of the Demons 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

Recently on August 27 , Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana squared up on Marion in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News