Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana hustles by Oskaloosa 28-14

Riding a wave of production, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana surfed over Oskaloosa 28-14 on September 23 in Iowa football.
Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over Oskaloosa after the first quarter.
The Indians tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 13-7 at halftime.
Oskaloosa took the lead 14-13 to start the final quarter.
The final quarter was decisive for the Clippers, as they climbed out of a hole with a 28-14 scoring margin.
