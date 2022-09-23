 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana hustles by Oskaloosa 28-14

Riding a wave of production, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana surfed over Oskaloosa 28-14 on September 23 in Iowa football.

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over Oskaloosa after the first quarter.

The Indians tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 13-7 at halftime.

Oskaloosa took the lead 14-13 to start the final quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Clippers, as they climbed out of a hole with a 28-14 scoring margin.

Last season, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Oskaloosa faced off on September 24, 2021 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. Click here for a recap

Recently on September 9 , Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana squared off with Washington in a football game . For more, click here.

