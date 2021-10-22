Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Newton 49-48

A tight-knit tilt turned in Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana's direction just enough to squeeze past Newton 49-48 in Iowa high school football on October 22.

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Newton after the first quarter.

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana opened a colossal 34-14 gap over Newton at halftime.

The Clippers jumped in front of the Cardinals 42-34 going into the fourth quarter.

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana chalked up this decision in spite of Newton's spirited final-quarter performance.

