Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana blazes victory trail past Oskaloosa 48-9
Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana broke out to an early lead and topped Oskaloosa 48-9 on September 24 in Iowa football action.

Recently on September 10 , Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana squared up on Washington in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana opened with a 34-3 advantage over Oskaloosa through the first quarter.

The Clippers' offense struck to a 48-9 lead over the Indians at halftime.

The Clippers' defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the third and final quarters.

