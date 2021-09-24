Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana blazes victory trail past Oskaloosa 48-9

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana broke out to an early lead and topped Oskaloosa 48-9 on September 24 in Iowa football action.
Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana opened with a 34-3 advantage over Oskaloosa through the first quarter.
The Clippers' offense struck to a 48-9 lead over the Indians at halftime.
The Clippers' defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the third and final quarters.
