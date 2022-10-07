Thunderstruck: Sumner-Fred shrugs off early deficit to trim Dyersville Beckman 38-7

A deficit merely stoked the drama as Sumner-Fred flashed past Dyersville Beckman 38-7 on Friday in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Dyersville Beckman started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Sumner-Fred at the end of the first quarter.
The Cougars kept a 16-7 intermission margin at the Trailblazers' expense.
Sumner-Fred jumped to a 24-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Cougars got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.
Last season, Dyersville Beckman and Sumner-Fred faced off on October 8, 2021 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
Recently on September 23, Sumner-Fred squared off with Monona MFL MarMac in a football game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.