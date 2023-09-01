A suffocating defense helped Wilton handle West Liberty 46-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The Beavers registered a 33-0 advantage at halftime over the Comets.

Wilton roared to a 46-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and fourth quarters.

