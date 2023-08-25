Defense dominated as Wilton pitched a 13-0 shutout of Wellman Mid-Prairie on Aug. 25 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Wilton a 7-0 lead over Wellman Mid-Prairie.

The Beavers' offense moved in front for a 13-0 lead over the Golden Hawks at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.