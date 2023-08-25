Defense dominated as Van Horne Benton pitched a 49-0 shutout of Vinton-Shellsburg on Aug. 25 in Iowa football action.
Last season, Van Horne Benton and Vinton-Shellsburg squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Van Horne Benton Community High School.
