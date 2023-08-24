Nashua-Plainfield's defense throttled Postville, resulting in a 46-0 shutout on Aug. 24 in Iowa football action.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Nashua-Plainfield and Postville were both scoreless.

The Huskies fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Pirates' expense.

Nashua-Plainfield stormed to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Huskies added to their advantage with a 12-0 margin in the closing period.

