Monticello's defense throttled Cascade, resulting in a 35-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Monticello charged in front of Cascade 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers' offense jumped in front for a 35-0 lead over the Cougars at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Monticello faced off against Mt Vernon.

