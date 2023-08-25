Marion sent Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana home scoreless in a 15-0 decision in Iowa high school football on Aug. 25.

Marion opened with an 8-0 advantage over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Wolves, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.

Last season, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Marion faced off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Marion High School.

